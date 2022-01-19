CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

IFS stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $253.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

