CI Investments Inc. Has $66.13 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 929.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $66,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

