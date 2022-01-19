Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Down 8.7%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 1,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIAN shares. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

