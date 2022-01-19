CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 696 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

