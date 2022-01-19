CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 164 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $192.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $249.65. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

