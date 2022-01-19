CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 855 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

