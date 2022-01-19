CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.