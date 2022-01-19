CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.84.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

