CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $577,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT opened at $164.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.25 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.31.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.