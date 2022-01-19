CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $666,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,724,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

