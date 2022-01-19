CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $808,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,259.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,244.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,247.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

