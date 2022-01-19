CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in RingCentral by 334.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 108.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

