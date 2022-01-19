CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 451 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.