CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 9,751 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.