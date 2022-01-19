Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Cigna worth $171,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $240.76 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.