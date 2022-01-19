Citigroup Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Neutral

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.