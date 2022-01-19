Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

