Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,736 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.1% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 331,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

NYSE C opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

