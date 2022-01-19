Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $399.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

