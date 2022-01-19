Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Elastic worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,368 shares of company stock worth $21,325,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

