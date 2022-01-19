Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

