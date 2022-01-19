Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 3.4%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 1,388,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,131,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,076,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 1,051,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

