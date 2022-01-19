Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,460. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

