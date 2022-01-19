City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 24.50 Per Share

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CLIG traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 510 ($6.96). The stock had a trading volume of 79,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507. City of London Investment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 442 ($6.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 506.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.85. The company has a market cap of £258.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

In related news, insider Barry Aling purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($324,737.34).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.