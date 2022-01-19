Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 33.9% in December

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,385 shares of company stock worth $2,188,273. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Civeo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Civeo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 34,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.54. Civeo has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

