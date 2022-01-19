Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $99,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

