Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

