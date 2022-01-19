Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 630,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,231,076. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

