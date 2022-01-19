CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CME. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

