CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

