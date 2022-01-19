Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 146 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,338.79).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($34.75), for a total transaction of £11,461.50 ($15,638.56).

On Friday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($34.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,555.66).

On Friday, December 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($336,471.55).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,573.16).

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.52), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($512,324.67).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($36.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,525.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.15. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.34). The firm has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.66) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,725 ($37.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,975 ($40.59).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

