Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.67.

CCA traded up C$0.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$98.80. 18,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,543. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.99 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

