CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Head-To-Head Contrast

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CohBar has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CohBar and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

CohBar presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 181.09%. Given CohBar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CohBar is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CohBar and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A N/A -$16.26 million ($0.28) -1.25 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.56) -4.26

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -115.35% -96.61% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.89% -58.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of CohBar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CohBar beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

