Colliers Securities Comments on Biomerica, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biomerica by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

