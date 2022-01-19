Color Platform 24-Hour Volume Reaches $223.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $593,206.65 and approximately $223.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00260709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025785 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

