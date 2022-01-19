Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.24

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 87396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 61,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

