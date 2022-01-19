Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 4.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

