Commerce Bank Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

