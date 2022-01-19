Commerce Bank Takes $61,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

