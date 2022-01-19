Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $33.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

