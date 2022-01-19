Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

