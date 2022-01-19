Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

