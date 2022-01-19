Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mesabi Trust worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.63%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.