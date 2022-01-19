Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

