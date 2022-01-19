Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHYB opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

