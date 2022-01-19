Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.