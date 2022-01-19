Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.61 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

