Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

