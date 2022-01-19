Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 78,901 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,901 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $80,880,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

