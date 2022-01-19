Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.82. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

